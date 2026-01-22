Image Image Credit Jason Mendez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Vince Staples speaks during The Vince Staples Show Season 2 NY Tastemaker Screening on Nov. 4, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“The Vince Staples Show” earned wide praise from fans and critics alike. However, the series helmed and created by the Long Beach rapper has been unfortunately canceled by Netflix after two seasons.

On Wednesday (Jan. 21), Deadline reported that the satirical comedy series has been chopped due to low viewership. Reportedly, the show’s sophomore season was only No. 1,446 with 1.7M views on Netflix’s Second Half of 2025 viewership report after its Nov. 6, 2025, release. By comparison, its debut season reached 4.6M views.

The views of people paint a different picture, though. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the series boasts a 94% and 88% approval rating with critics and viewers, respectively. Nevertheless, it never cracked Netflix's Weekly Top 10 series.

Fans across social media were generally not appreciative of Netflix’s decision. A common sentiment was that the decision was shortsighted due to its critical acclaim. “Netflix woulda cancelled ‘The Wire’ after Season 2,” The Cool Kids rapper Chuck Inglish tweeted on X.

Others felt the "Norf Norf” rapper had already accomplished a lot in just getting a second season. “Vince said in an interview he would’ve been fine if they only gave him one season and he accomplished something most people never get a chance to do. He still WON,” tweeted one user.

People were also frank about saying the show’s second season wasn’t as potent as the beloved first. “[The second] season felt like it lacked a bit of direction. It was hard to connect with the characters because at times you didn’t know what type of story it was trying to tell,” another user wrote.

Numerous users felt Netflix didn’t offer enough marketing and promotional support for a well-regarded show.

Others had more pragmatic responses. “The writing was on the wall tbh, but what a shame,” wrote a fan on X.

The last episode of “The Vince Staples Show” ended on a wild cliffhanger. So, unless it gets picked up by another streaming service or he decides to independently film some sort of conclusion, we’ll never know the fate of Vince Staples, the character.