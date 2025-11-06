Image Image Credit Charley Gallay / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Vince Staples attends Netflix’s THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW Premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“The Vince Staples Show” returned to Netflix with six new episodes of his surreal comedy series.

Fans on X are calling it “funny as hell” and praising its surreal, offbeat humor.

The only complaint? Viewers want more episodes and longer runtimes.

Two seasons in, “The Vince Staples Show” is still one of the funniest offerings on Netflix. On Thursday (Nov. 6), the comedy returned to the streaming platform with six new episodes — one more than last season — following Vince Staples on his way to his Uncle James’ funeral.

Vanessa Bell Calloway and Naté Jones returned as recurring guest stars, with Zack Fox making his debut appearance. According to the show’s official synopsis, “In the wake of a tragic death, Vince embarks on a wild journey in search of inner peace. However, his path is littered with reminders of his haunted past.”

Fans took to social media to share their reactions, with many hoping the series gets greenlit for another season. “This is the funniest show I’ve watched in a minute,” someone said on X. Another viewer raved that the first episode of Season 2 was “funny as hell, as expected.”

Someone else on the social media giant declared “The Vince Staples Show” Season 2 an “instant classic.” They wrote, “The first three episodes were crazy. The last three [were] dope, too, but the first three episodes were crack.” Meanwhile, another joked that the “Big Fish” artist always ends up in “such unusual situations” throughout the six-episode run.

The only critique fans seemed to have — if you can even call it that — is the show's length. “I wish ‘The Vince Staples Show’ was 20 episodes,” one person shared. A separate user said, “Vince could have given us 50-minute episodes.” For anyone still waiting to start the series, each episode in Season 2, except for the premiere, runs under 25 minutes.

“We’re able to have 365 episodes of this thing because they’re all based on what it’s like to just exist day-to-day,” Staples shared with Netflix’s Tudum ahead of Season 2. “Next for Vince is literally anything because anything could happen at any moment. That’s just how life works.”