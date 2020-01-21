Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Weeknd’s 2024 has been nothing short of monumental. After setting a record in September for the most songs surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify, the platform announced on Wednesday (Dec. 11) that he’ll headline its first-ever Billions Club Live later in the month.

Set for Dec. 17, the “one-of-a-kind event” will be held in Los Angeles exclusively for the Canadian hitmaker’s biggest fans. As to be expected, attendees can look forward to him doing live renditions of “Blinding Lights” — his first record to cross the 1 billion stream mark — as well as “The Hills,” “After Hours” “Can’t Feel My Face” and more.

“Spotify’s ability to connect artists with their fans is unmatched. When the idea first struck to bring the Billions Club to life, we knew we wanted to celebrate both the artist and the fans simultaneously,” the streaming services head of artist and label partnerships, Monica Damashek, shared, per Variety.

“The Weeknd was the ideal choice — he’s the artist with the most songs in the Billions Club and has an unwavering global fanbase,” she added. “Our teams collaborated closely to ensure the concert was a reflection of our partnership over the years.”

According to REVOLT, The Weeknd was Spotify’s second most-streamed artist globally in 2024, falling just one position behind Taylor Swift. His third studio album, Starboy, was also one of the year’s most-listened-to projects despite being released roughly six years ago.

The Grammy Award-winning musician is also expected to complete his Dawn FM-After Hours trilogy with the release of Hurry Up Tomorrow on Jan. 24, 2025. He kicked off the rollout with “Dancing In The Flames” in September. Afterward, he teamed up with Playboi Carti and Anitta for “Timeless” and "São Paulo," respectively.

Accompanying the LP will be a psychological thriller of the same name. The Weeknd is set to star in the project alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.