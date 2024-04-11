Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images, and Olivia Wong / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Weeknd is releasing a film with the same title as his forthcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. Announced on Monday (Nov. 4), the “Die For You” singer is expected to star in the psychological thriller alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

Lionsgate picked the project, which will be directed by Trey Edward Shults, up for a global theatrical release. Daniel Lopatin and The Weeknd will work together on the film’s accompanying music. At the time of reporting, the movie doesn’t have a set launch date.

“Abel is a visionary whose art cannot be confined by any single medium,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson explained to Variety. “With Hurry Up Tomorrow, in partnership with Trey, his musical universe expands onto the big screen with a psychological thriller that will usher in a new cinematic experience for fans. We are thrilled to be bringing it to audiences worldwide.”

Hurry Up Tomorrow will draw a conclusion to the album trilogy The Weeknd started with After Hours and continued with Dawn FM. The Canadian singer gave fans a taste of the upcoming body of work with singles like “Dancing In The Flames,” the Playboi Carti-assisted “Timeless,” and "São Paulo" featuring Anitta. The last-mentioned track arrived on Halloween (Oct. 31) alongside a grotesque music video.

Hip Hop and R&B fans have been getting plenty of film news from their favorite artists lately. In October, Megan Thee Stallion took viewers through her personal and career challenges — including losing her mother and being shot by Tory Lanez — in In Her Words on Amazon Prime. She’s reportedly already working on her next project, an anime series.

Meanwhile, Ye’s In Whose Name? was announced at the top of November. The documentary, which apparently has a budget of $1 billion, is slated to be released in 2025.