The end of The Weeknd might be closer than fans think. On Friday (Jan. 10), the “Blinding Lights" hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, hinted at retiring his stage name once again.

During a conversation with Variety, The Weeknd opened up about his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, the accompanying film of the same name and what’s next after his After Hours-Dawn FM trilogy. Throughout their conversation, the publication noted that the artist hinted multiple times at “closing this chapter,” which he later explained referred to his “existence as The Weeknd.”

“Part of me actually was thinking, ‘You lost your voice because it’s done. You said what you had to say. Don’t overstay at the party — you can end it now and live a happy life.’ You know? Put the bow on it: Hurry Up Tomorrow? Now we’re here,” he explained.

Fortunately, The Weeknd clarified that he wouldn’t be entirely backing away from music altogether, presumably residing to his birth name or adopting another moniker. “I don’t think I can stop doing that,” he noted. “But everything needs to feel like a challenge. And for me right now, The Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered. … I think I’ve overcome every challenge as this persona.”

Longtime supporters of the singer will likely learn more about his final decision after the Hurry Up Tomorrow tour, which, according to Variety, could very well “carry into 2026.” The eagerly awaited album is expected to hit streaming services on Jan. 24 alongside singles like “Dancing In The Flames,” the Playboi Carti-bolstered “Timeless” and "São Paulo" with Anitta.

As for the Hurry Up Tomorrow film, the psychological thriller is coming to the big screen on May 16. In addition to the Canadian superstar himself, viewers can also anticipate on-screen appearances from Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.