The Weeknd and Lionsgate are bringing their thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow to theaters on May 16, 2025. In the announcement on Friday (Dec. 20), the “Starboy” singer revealed the title card for the film starring himself, the Emmy-nominated Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

Hurry Up Tomorrow, which shares the same title as the Canadian star’s forthcoming album, was directed and written by Trey Edward Shults, who previously worked on offerings like A24’s Waves and the 2017 horror film It Comes At Night. The score was composed by Daniel Lopatin and, as to be expected, The Weeknd himself.

Fans are already counting down the days, with one person writing, "I'm excited to see a trailer to this," in the comments section. Another user said, "Cinema like you’ve never seen before."

“Abel is a visionary whose art cannot be confined by any single medium,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson shared in a press statement in November. He added, “With Hurry Up Tomorrow, in partnership with Trey, his musical universe expands onto the big screen with a psychological thriller that will usher in a new cinematic experience for fans. We are thrilled to be bringing it to audiences worldwide.”

The Weeknd previously made his foray into acting with the series “The Idol,” which was axed after just one season. It was directed by “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and saw Lily-Rose Depp among its main cast.

As for The Weeknd’s final album in his After Hours-Dawn FM trilogy, Hurry Up Tomorrow will be available on streaming services on Jan. 24, 2025. It was preceded by singles like “Dancing In The Flames,” the Playboi Carti-assisted “Timeless” and "São Paulo" featuring Anitta.

Then, on Jan. 25, the Grammy Award-winning artist will be taking over Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium for a one-night-only concert. Longtime supporters can also look forward to seeing him hit the road, as previously announced during Spotify’s first-ever Billions Club Live earlier in the month.