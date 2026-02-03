Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt T.I. speaks during the "Nothing To See Here: Watts" red carpet screening and Q&A at College Football Hall of Fame on Jan. 15, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

T.I. is calling it a rap career, allegedly. During an interview at the 2026 Grammy Awards, the “Bring Em Out” artist revealed that his next album would be his last.

Recently, Tip dropped “LET 'EM KNOW,” a Pharrell-produced track that is the lead single from his forthcoming new album, Kill The King (first announced back in 2021). While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday (Feb. 1), the Atlanta rapper again relayed that he’d be hanging up his crown after its release.

“It's a blessing, man. ‘LET ‘EM KNOW,’ produced by Pharrell. My first single off of my final album. I'm gonna be done. They should know it,” T.I. said. “I've said it before. It's time.”

Indeed, T.I. has always hinted in his music about having ambitions beyond making records. Tip’s last release was 2020’s The L.I.B.R.A., his eleventh studio album. In October 2024, he announced that he was retiring from performing. At the time, his last show, as a rapper, was at 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball holiday concert in Atlanta. “I appreciate y’all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore, and I will not be performing,” he told the station. “I don’t want to do it no more. I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore.”

Probably the most notable of T.I.’s side hustles is trying his hand at stand-up comedy. His debut comedy special, Cheaper Than Therapy, was released in December 2025 through his Tip Ain’t Funny website. Despite his on-again, off-again retirement, the ever-confident ATL native believes he has plenty more to share with the world and at home.

"I think I have many gifts that God has given me that I can spend more time and attention on and spend more time at home with my family and my grandchildren,” Tip told ET.

Tip and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, have a total of seven children between them, three of which (King, Major and Heiress) are born to the couple together. They now have grandchildren via Zonnique, T.I.’s firstborn daughter, and their son King.

At the moment, there is no release date for Kill The King.