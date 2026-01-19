Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt T.I. attends a red carpet screening in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

T.I. unveiled a new Pharrell–produced track, “Let ‘Em Know” and teased a matching visual, which seems to have been directed by Hype Williams.

The teaser revealed a dramatic haircut, connecting his new look to a symbolic reset.

Social media users are calling the rollout a full-circle moment in T.I.’s career.

T.I. is setting up a return to rap with a dramatic new look and a major assist from Pharrell.

More than five years removed since his last album, the Atlanta rapper cleared his Instagram and popped back up with a black-and-white teaser shot from a barber chair. Clippers are taken to his head, removing the dreads that have become his signature look. “Get ready. It’s time,” he says.

Then, a Pharrell beat kicks in, teasing a new song titled “Let ‘Em Know.” Adding to that, viewers can also enjoy a few clips from an accompanying visual, which seems to have been directed by Hype Williams. The full audio subsequently made landfall on Sunday (Jan. 18).

Both the teaser clip and the track set off a wave of reactions on X. One user focused on the haircut and the throwback feel, expressing, “[I’m] glad T.I. cut his dreads. I like him better with the fade,” while another framed it as a full-circle moment: “T.I. getting back to the music is what we need. Cut the dreads and looking like the T.I. circa I’m Serious. N**ga, we’re back!”

“Let ‘Em Know” may or may not mark the continuation of the Atlanta veteran’s promotional campaign for Kill The King, which is said to be the rapper’s final album. First announced back in 2021, the rollout has included notable drops like “What It Come To,” “F**k Em” with Lil Jon, “Active” with Kevin Gates, and “LLOGCLAY” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Outside of music, T.I. has been continuing his experimentation with comedy. In December 2025, he released his debut stand-up special, Cheaper Than Therapy, through his Tip Ain’t Funny website. In a trailer, DJ Drama pitched the set like a mixtape rollout: “From platinum hits to punchlines, he’s changing the game again!” T.I. has also stayed active in the podcast space with his “expediTIously” series.

Check out other reactions to Tip’s return to wax below.