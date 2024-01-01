Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / GA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé put on a show Wednesday (Dec. 25) during her performance of Cowboy Carter during Netflix’s first-ever NFL game on Christmas Day. While many people have had raving reviews on the game-changing performance featuring Shaboozey and Post Malone, others did not enjoy it as much.

In response, her mother Tina Knowles shared a repost shaming haters on Instagram, “My sentiments exactly! It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later.”

The Instagram caption continued, “Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!! So go to another channel when it’s halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in.”

Later in the post she claimed, “PS I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder ‘No weapon formed against me shall prosper’ one, two, three waiting for the fake bots to come.”

Singer Chrisette Michele stated, “I LOVE how you support your baby girl. I remember you meeting my mom and having the same warrior spirit. You’re an inspiration.” And actress Kandi Burruss explained, “Beyonce was AMAZING!!!! We’re not acknowledging anybody saying anything different.” Someone else expressed, “Beyonce has definitely taught me to ignore haters. NO RESPONSÉ YONCÉ.”

While there has been much talk about the performance, there was no doubt that the Houston-bred songstress had all eyes on her. Reports have shown that her performance had nearly five times more viewers than the 2024 Country Music Awards.

Earlier this month (Dec. 17), Beyoncé made history after securing the most RIAA history with 103 titles. The multi-talented singer has fans on the edge of their seat looking to see what will be coming from her on Jan. 14, 2025 — the date she teased in her most recent Instagram post. Many believe she is teasing a new project or new tour.

