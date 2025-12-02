Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Toosii attends the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Toosii is taking his talents to Syracuse University. The artist will be putting down the microphone and strapping on cleats to play football for the college's prestigious football program.

The “Favorite Song” rapper made the announcement on Monday (Dec. 1). “COMMITTED. For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it — not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t,” Toosii wrote on his official X account, alongside photos of himself in a Syracuse Orange football jersey.

He added, “Thank you to the people who supported me as well; it never [goes] unnoticed. To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven’t been back since. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So, with that being said, ‘Cuse I’m coming home.”

The news isn't a surprise to fans and followers of Toosii. In August, the platinum rapper announced his intention to “go back to school” to play football for a D1 college team in 2026. “I’m chasing history. First multi-platinum recording artist to go back to school and play DIVISION I football. Next year, I’m gonna be on somebody’s team. Mark my words!” he captioned a video of himself working out at North Carolina State University.

In September, he excitedly revealed that he had received a scholarship offer to play for Sacramento State.

Playing football for Syracuse will truly be a full circle moment for Toosii. In high school, the 25-year-old played wide receiver for Rolesville High School in North Carolina, per CBS Sports. However, his football dreams were delayed when his rap career took off. His 2020 song “Love Cycle” went platinum, and the next year, he was part of XXL’s Freshman Class of up-and-coming rappers. Things really took off, though, when “Favorite Song” went viral on Tik Tok in 2023. His latest project, JADED, was released in October 2024.

For now, anyone looking for new music from Toosii will probably have to patiently wait and see how his football dreams continue to play out.