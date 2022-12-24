Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tory Lanez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tory Lanez filed an ethics complaint against his former attorney, Shawn Holley, TMZ reported on Monday (Oct. 28). The “Say It” artist alleged that she didn’t act in his best interests during the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, in which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, Holley had connections to the Houston rapper’s management company, Roc Nation. The legal professional served as a principal producer on Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” series, where Megan and Beyoncé‘s “Savage Remix” just so happened to land a sync placement.

Holley has since come out and denied the Canadian star’s claims. "Mr. Peterson brought these meritless claims to the State Bar over a year ago, and they were summarily rejected, and the matter was promptly closed,” she shared with the outlet. “His actions to publicize this failed effort are likely tied to the appeal of his criminal conviction, for which I wish him well."

Rumors circulated earlier in the month that an appellate court accepted an innocence claim from Lanez. However, legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff — who has been covering the shooting case from the start — debunked those claims. “All the court did was consolidate Lanez’s habeas petition and his actual appeal. They haven’t ruled on anything yet,” she confirmed via X.

The “Body” hitmaker is expected to tell her side of the story in-depth with Thursday’s (Oct. 31) premiere of Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words. In the documentary’s official trailer, the rapper explained, “The shooting. The betrayal. I was definitely getting a little too engulfed in social media. Everybody hates me. I had really had a real breakdown.”

Music-wise, the Houston native dropped MEGAN: ACT II on Oct. 24. It came with features from Flo Milli, TWICE, BTS’ RM, Spiritbox and more. To commemorate the release, Megan also shared visuals for the LP’s opening cut, “Bigger In Texas.”