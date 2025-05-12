Image Image Credit Lorne Thomson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tory Lanez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

While it's certainly not how Tory Lanez envisioned leaving prison, he's out — at least for now — after being badly stabbed in a prison-yard incident serious enough to land him in the hospital. On Monday (May 12), TMZ reported that the “Say It” artist was transported from Tehachapi’s California Correctional Institution to a nearby hospital located in Bakersfield, California.

According to the outlet, Lanez’s “stabbing injury is non-life-threatening,” so chances are he'll bounce back pretty soon. As of now, though, there's still no word on what sparked the incident or exactly where he was wounded.

Just days before the incident, the Canadian singer posted photos from jail showing himself alongside several other inmates. “UPDATE: 2025,” he wrote, presumably teasing something related to his sentencing. He also hinted he's working on new music.

A Quick Recap of Tory Lanez’s Prison Sentence

In 2023, Lanez was moved to prison to start serving his 10-year sentence, receiving a 305-day credit for time spent under house arrest. As most of us know by now, he was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded, unregistered gun in a vehicle, all stemming from the 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion.

“Only one thing I regret on that night is jumpin’ up outta the pool with Kylie [Jenner],” the singer, who has yet to apologize to Megan, spat on last year’s “HANDLING BUSINESS.”

Tory Lanez Is Still Dropping Music From Behind Bars

As previously mentioned, Lanez is already gearing up to drop another album, following March's release of PETERSON. He confirmed that his next project is fully recorded, mixed and mastered, and according to him, it’ll introduce a completely new genre he’s calling “s**tty bass.”

Considering he's been behind bars for several years, it's surprising just how much anticipation continues to surround Lanez’s music. PETERSON notably debuted at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 chart, partly boosted by the controversy stirred from him name-dropping Megan, blogger Milagro Gramz (whom the Houston native is currently suing) and court reporter Meghann Cuniff.