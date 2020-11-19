Image Image Credit Sarah Morris / Contributor via Getty Images and Aliah Anderson / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tory Lanez’s legal team has released a statement following Megan Thee Stallion’s In Her Words confession. During the documentary, which aired via Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (Oct. 31), she admitted to lying about sleeping with the “Say It” artist during her 2022 sit-down with Gayle King.

In a clip going viral online, the Houston native said, “Yes, b**ch, I lied to Gayle King, bi**h. First of all, I didn’t know that b**ch was gon’ even ask me about that s**t. We [were] supposed to be talking about this shooting. Why [are] you asking me about f**king Tory?”

“That’s not what this is about,” Megan continued. “Even if it was, I f**ked this n**ga like once, maybe twice, on a drunk night.” The feature-length film also touched on the Good News rapper’s mental state and emotions following Lanez's conviction the following year.

Speaking to TMZ, a rep for the Canadian star’s legal team said, "The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness. If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?"

They also mentioned that Lanez is currently appealing his case, which he claims includes “previous false statements made by Megan.” In August 2023, the artist was sentenced to 10 years for three charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. He also received credit for 305 days served from time in jail and house arrest.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Lanez’s previous efforts to be released haven’t been all that successful. In fact, he filed an ethics complaint against his former attorney on Monday (Oct. 28), alleging she had ties to Megan’s management company, Roc Nation. Shawn Holley described it as a “meritless claim” likely tied to “the appeal of his criminal conviction.”