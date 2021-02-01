Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Erewhon and Travis Scott’s Storm Storm Smoothie costs $22.

The drink includes banana, coconut milk, lime juice, spinach and other tropical ingredients.

Scott previously collaborated with Erewhon on wellness shots for Coachella 2025.

Travis Scott is teaming up with Erewhon again. On Monday (June 30), the celebrity-favorite grocery store announced its latest collaboration with the rapper: the Storm Storm Smoothie.

In a promotional clip shared online, Scott, Don Toliver and Sheck Wes roll up to Erewhon, where they quickly make their way to the kitchen. There, the “GANG GANG” collaborators toss pineapple, dragonfruit, lemon and more into a blender before pouring themselves a round.

The video then cuts to Scott cruising through a parking garage while blasting unreleased music, presumably from the much-anticipated JACKBOYS 2 compilation. “Trynna hit the Booby, b**ch, just say the word,” he raps on the track. Watch the full promo below.

The Storm Storm Smoothie likely takes its name from Scott’s eldest daughter, Stormi. According to Erewhon, the drink includes banana, coconut milk, lime juice, spinach and coconut yogurt, among other ingredients.

As mentioned, the Storm Storm isn’t Scott’s first time working with Erewhon. For Coachella in April, he teamed up with the brand on three wellness shots — Golden Eye, Life Force and Liquid Gold — which sold at around $7 apiece.

Of course, celebrity collaborations are nothing new at Erewhon. Hailey Bieber famously dropped her viral Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie with the Los Angeles-based grocery chain in 2022, and since then, influencers and musicians have followed suit. The Kid LAROI notably launched The Girls in 2024, while Tyla recently introduced the tropical Bliss smoothie this past April.

At least on the music side, Scott seems to be doing everything but responding to Pusha T’s diss on Clipse’s “So Be It.” However, according to fellow Houston legend Bun B, that might be for the best. While chatting with Shannon Sharpe on the “Nightcap” podcast, he warned Scott to “be very careful” about firing back.