On Monday (Sept. 22), Call of Duty released its latest trailer for Black Ops 7 using Travis Scott and Playboi Carti’s “FE!N.” Alongside in-game footage, the rappers’ smash hit from UTOPIA soundtracked the playable characters engaging in combat, wall-jumping and much more.

“I been flyin' out of town for some peace of mind,” Scott raps over a stripped-down version of the instrumental. “I been focused on the future, never on right now.” Then, about halfway through the trailer, Carti’s verse plays over operators using different equipment and score streaks.

The game itself is slated to arrive on Nov. 14, with the early access beta starting on Oct. 2. “Never thought I [would] hear a cinematic take on ‘FE!N,’” one X user wrote in the comments. Another person suggested the developers “add a Carti skin.”

It’s obviously too early to know if Scott or his “BACKR00MS” collaborator will make it into multiplayer as playable characters. However, the Call of Duty franchise has brought in rappers before, including 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg.

Scott has lent his music — and likeness — to several video games, including NBA 2K and, perhaps most notably, Fortnite. His Astronomical event broke free-to-play battle royale’s record for the most concurrent players ever at 12.3 million.

“I think people gravitate toward the experience,” Scott told Billboard about working with the game. “There are multiple things you can do. You can have these different ‘fits. You can shoot. It’s a different combination of things, which is why I think people f**k with it.”

Musically, 2025 has been a relatively good year for Scott, even without a solo album. In July, he dropped JACKBOYS 2, a compilation project featuring Cactus Jack Records mainstays like Don Toliver, Sheck Wes and SoFaygo. Across the 17-song effort, listeners got to hear Scott respond to Pusha T’s jabs on “CHAMPAIN & VACAY,” while he and GloRilla flipped Shyne’s “Bad Boyz” on the fittingly titled “SHYNE.”