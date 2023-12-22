Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti and Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Playboi Carti brought out Travis Scott during his opening set for The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Stadium Tour” in Chicago.

The duo performed “FE!N,” “CRUSH” and “goosebumps,” giving the crowd a rare live mashup of their biggest hits.

The moment added extra heat to the tour, which continues through September.

Fans who attended The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Stadium Tour” with Playboi Carti over the weekend got their money’s worth and then some. On Saturday (May 31), during the “EVIL J0RDAN” rapper’s opening set at Chicago’s Soldier Field, he surprised everyone by bringing out Travis Scott for a run through some of their biggest hits.

“TRIM,” Playboi Carti captioned a post, tagging DJ Swamp Izzo and Scott. He added, “[THEM] STADIUMS AIN’T NO JOKE, KID. YOU GOT [TO] COME WITH IT.” The trio obviously gave concertgoers a live rendition of their fan favorite “FE!N,” followed by “CRUSH” off of Playboi Carti’s latest album, MUSIC, and then Scott’s “goosebumps” from Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight.

“CRUSH” is just one of several tracks that the Atlanta rapper and Scott teamed up on for MUSIC. They also united on “PHILLY,” “CHARGE DEM H**S A FEE” with Future and “WAKE UP F1LTHY.” It’s worth mentioning that the beloved “BACKR00MS” was added to the project’s SORRY 4 DA WAIT edition.

Aside from performing with The Weeknd — who often joins Playboi Carti onstage for tracks like “Timeless” and “RATHER LIE” — the Opium Records leader hasn’t brought out too many surprise guests. However, with the “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” stretching through September, there’s still plenty of opportunity for Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug or other MUSIC contributors to join him on stage.

In March, the "Magnolia" hitmaker hinted at dropping another project that may or may not see the light of day before 2025 ends. “Let’s get [these] n**gas out [the] way, man. I’m not done,” he posted on social media alongside cover art seemingly inspired by Lil Wayne’s The Dedication. The upcoming body of work is speculated to be titled BABY BOI or BBYBOY, the latter of which Playboi Carti apparently hinted at in his aforementioned Instagram carousel.

As for Scott, he'll be resuming his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” overseas in May, starting with a solo date in Qatar before hitting up South Africa, India and various stops across Asia.