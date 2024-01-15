Image Image Credit Rich Storry / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott wrapped up his UTOPIA journey in October with the final stops of his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” taking place overseas. Since then, fans have already begun speculating about the “Antidote” hitmaker’s next musical era. Fortunately, it seems like the wait won’t be long.

Over the weekend at Art Basel in Miami, Scott dropped a hint about his next release. In a clip circulating online, a fan expressed their love for the rapper before asking, “When are you going to drop that new s**t you made on tour?” He answered, “Oh, it's on the way, like really on the way."

For context, back in January, the ASTROWORLD creator teased that he was recording music at every stop of the aforementioned trek, amassing what could be more than 70 tracks. “Imagine an album where each song is the city it was made in on the tour,” someone posted on Twitter, to which he quote-tweeted, “[Are you] in my brain or what???” The Houston native then shared a photo of his portable studio setup on the road.

In the meantime, Scott has kept busy with features: Future and Metro Boomin’s “Type S**t,” Mustard’s “Parking Lot” and Future’s “SOUTH OF FRANCE (REMIX).” He also commemorated the 10th anniversary of DAYS BEFORE RODEO by finally uploading it to streaming platforms in August.

Scott is slated to headline Rolling Loud Miami’s 10th anniversary on Saturday (Dec. 14), with his Cactus Jack Records roster, including Don Toliver and Sheck Wes, also on the bill for that day. Future and Playboi Carti are expected to headline the star-studded event’s other two dates.

Come April 2025, the chart-topping artist will kick off a “new chapter” at Coachella, where he’ll hopefully unveil even more new music. "New performance, new Coachella by La Flame and Cactus Jack. First of its kind. P.S. Y'all got 'til April 'cause I'm coming,” he said via Instagram.