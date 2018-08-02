Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and Wagner Meier / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott and The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR" is finally nearing a close, having kicked off in October 2023. On Friday (Oct. 18), the Houston rapper brought out The Weeknd for the trek’s second of two Sydney, Australia, stops.

The two artists performed live renditions of “Pray 4 Love” and “SKELETONS,” the latter of which appeared on Scott’s chart-topping album ASTROWORLD. They also share a plethora of other collaborations: “Wonderful,” “WAKE UP” and most recently, “K-POP” alongside Bad Bunny.

"Shoutout to my XO brothers. I love y'all for life,” the Cactus Jack Records founder said at one point during the show. Next up, Scott will be doing two shows in Melbourne, followed by Brisbane and Auckland, New Zealand, on Oct. 26 and 31, respectively.

The Weeknd is preparing to release Hurry Up Tomorrow later in the year, so who knows if fans will get another reunion with Scott. So far, the confirmed singles include “Dancing In The Flames” and “Timeless.” The Playboi Carti-assisted record debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while the accompanying visuals have over 9.6 million YouTube views at the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, Scott was recently honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award at 2024’s BET Hip Hop Awards. During his acceptance speech, the rapper shared, “I come from this generation where they considered us nowhere near Hip Hop. Every day, I try to push the sound. Coming in as a producer, nobody knew what I was trying to do, but I always had this idea. I had this vision, still to this day, to take the sound and just to take things to the next level.”

His DAYS BEFORE RODEO hit major DSPs in August to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The project landed at No. 1 on the 200 chart, albeit a few weeks late, thanks to vinyl copies being shipped out.