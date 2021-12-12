Image Image Credit Rich Polk / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott is slated to hit the stage as a guest performer at 2025’s Coachella, which is scheduled for April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20, Rolling Stone confirmed on Wednesday (Nov. 20).

It will mark the Houston native’s first Coachella performance since 2017, according to the publication. Headliners for the festival include Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone, whose “The Big A** Stadium Tour” is coincidentally set to launch with two Sunday sets on April 13 and 20.

Scott was originally set to headline Coachella in 2020, but COVID-19 derailed those plans. Another opportunity came just two years later; however, promoters reportedly chose to pull him after the Astroworld Festival tragedy, which left 10 dead.

“That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating. And when it came to making, like even finishing [UTOPIA]… I got back into it probably like, I don’t know, months and months and months after,” Scott told GQ regarding the 2021 incident.

Since then, the “goosebumps” rapper has gotten back to business. The “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” stands as one of his longest treks, kicking off in October 2023 and running through the same month in 2024. Scott swept through North America, including the United States and Canada, before making his way to the United Kingdom and Europe, South America and Australia.

It’s unclear whether Scott will be releasing a new project ahead of 2025’s Coachella. His most recent LP, 2023’s UTOPIA, came with a stacked lineup of guests: Beyoncé, SZA, Future, Playboi Carti, Teezo Touchdown, Drake, The Weeknd and 21 Savage, to mention a few. The 19-song effort also arrived with surefire cuts like “FE!N,” “MY EYES,” “MELTDOWN” and “TELEKINESIS.”

It’s also worth mentioning that 2014’s DAYS BEFORE RODEO made its way to DSPs in August to celebrate its 10th anniversary.