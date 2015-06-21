Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In celebration of DAYS BEFORE RODEO hitting major streaming platforms for its 10th anniversary, Travis Scott threw an exclusive show in Atlanta back in August. Now, fans can relive that night thanks to Spotify unveiling a concert film on Wednesday (Sept. 18). The mini-doc included footage from the event, insights from the Houston native’s manager, David Stromberg, and much more.

During the energizing clip, longtime supporters of the “Antidote” rapper shared their excitement about seeing him live and their high hopes for the set. “I expect tonight to literally tear the roof off,” one fan said, while another chimed in, “It’s Atlanta. We wouldn’t expect anything less.”

Scott’s performance included DAYS BEFORE RODEO standout cuts like “Skyfall,” “Drugs You Should Try It,” “Quintana Pt. 2,” and “Mamacita,” which notably boasted guest verses from Young Thug and the late Rich Homie Quan.

"Travis Scott's DAYS BEFORE RODEO is an era-defining project. Leading up to the 10th anniversary of the mixtape and its release on streaming, we wanted to celebrate the moment and capture the energy it's brought to all the ragers," Spotify’s Head of Hip Hop and R&B Artist Partnerships Josh Peas explained, per Complex.

"By partnering with the Cactus Jack team on an underplay show in Atlanta for his top fans on Spotify, we were able to bring it back to where it all began,” he added. “As a tribute to the special night and something for everyone to enjoy, the release of the concert doc is the perfect time capsule to tell this story for years to come."

Scott’s DAYS BEFORE RODEO lost the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart to Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet. He sold an impressive 361,000 album-equivalent units, only 1,000 less than the pop phenomenon.

However, according to REVOLT, the mixtape is expected to take the top spot soon, largely thanks to vinyl copies recently being shipped out.