Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

WWE’s Netflix debut on Jan. 6, 2025, just got a whole lot bigger. Paul “Triple H” Levesque, wrestling legend and the company’s chief content officer, made a surprise cameo at Travis Scott’s ComplexCon set on Sunday night (Nov. 17) to announce that the rapper will be stepping into the “Monday Night Raw” ring at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome.

In a clip shared online, Triple H handed Scott a title belt, to which he responded, “Let me know when I can put this s**t to the test. When’s my first day?”

The 14-time world champion answered, “First day for that? Jan. 6th.” To coincide with the news, Netflix revealed on Monday (Nov. 18) that Scott will also be helming the theme song for “Monday Night Raw.”

WWE has tapped a plethora of Hip Hop stars throughout the years. May saw Sexyy Red meet Shawn Michaels during her “WWE NXT” debut. Meanwhile, in October, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, and Quavo were among the celebrities in attendance at the company’s Bad Blood event in Atlanta.

Musically, Scott wrapped up his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR" in October after several stops across North America, Europe, and Australia. Before that, his DAYS BEFORE RODEO mixtape hit streaming services as a part of its 10th anniversary. The 12-song effort, home to “Don’t Play,” “Mamacita,” and “Drugs You Should Try It,” was joined by a few bonus tracks made available exclusively through the LP’s deluxe editions.

To add to his list of accomplishments, Scott accepted the I Am Hip Hop Award at BET’s 2024 Hip Hop Awards. “Every day, I try to push the sound. Coming in as a producer, nobody knew what I was trying to do, but I always had this idea,” he shared during his speech. “I had this vision, still to this day, to take the sound and just to take things to the next level, and I’m just so glad that we made it this far.”