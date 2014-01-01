Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott’s DAYS BEFORE RODEO scored No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, albeit a few weeks after its re-release. It jumped from No. 106 to the top spot, thanks in large to vinyl editions being shipped out to the sum of 156,000 album-equivalent units.

According to the publication, vinyl sales made up a whopping 149,000 of the total amount, with the remainder coming from streams. The feat served as Scott’s fourth consecutive project to go No. 1, following 2023’s UTOPIA, 2018’s ASTROWORLD, and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, which arrived in 2016.

During the opening week for DAYS BEFORE RODEO, Scott managed to pull in 361,000 album-equivalent units — mostly from streaming and digital downloads. Despite dishing out a chopped and screwed version, three deluxes, and one edition featuring live performances, the LP fell short by just 1,000 sales to Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet.

Even though the initial hype around the 2014 re-release has slowed down, Scott dropped a concert film for it on Sept. 18. In the 23-minute mini-doc, fans got to experience live renditions of tracks like “Skyfall,” “Drugs You Should Try It,” “Quintana Pt. 2,” and “Mamacita," to name a few.

"Travis Scott's DAYS BEFORE RODEO is an era-defining project,” Spotify’s head of Hip Hop and R&B Artist Partnerships, Josh Peas, shared. “Leading up to the 10th anniversary of the mixtape and its release on streaming, we wanted to celebrate the moment and capture the energy it's brought to all the ragers.”

He continued, “As a tribute to the special night and something for everyone to enjoy, the release of the concert doc is the perfect time capsule to tell this story for years to come." DAYS BEFORE RODEO notably contained features from Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, T.I., Peewee Longway, and Big Sean.