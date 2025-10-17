Image Image Credit Amy Sussman/Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt TS Madison and Jess Hilarious at separate events Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Jess Hilarious dismissed TS Madison’s name during a “Queens of Comedy” segment on “The Breakfast Club.”

Madison responded with a scathing social media post after Hilarious’ comments went viral on X.

The moment adds to an ongoing feud between the two comedic talents.

A recent discussion on “The Breakfast Club” sparked a new exchange between TS Madison and Jess Hilarious.

Earlier this week, the hosts spoke to the show’s viewers about a potential lineup for a modern-day “Queens of Comedy.” The idea was inspired by the 2001 stand-up tour and film The Original Kings of Comedy, which featured Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Bernie Mac.

During the conversation, Charlamagne Tha God mentioned past guest Madison, a trans woman, after a fan suggested her as a candidate during the show’s livestream. Hilarious responded, “Nah, we’re talking about ‘Queens of Comedy,’ n**ga. We already got a ‘Kings of Comedy.’” The moment was brief but drew attention once the clip circulated across social media platforms.

On Thursday (Oct. 16), after followers shared the segment on X, Madison addressed the comment with a shot of her own. “I’m not arguing with no b**ch [who] looks like Robert Townsend in the face. SIT DOWN, METEOR MAN!” she wrote, making a clear reference to Townsend’s 1993 superhero film, The Meteor Man. “This girl — I say that loosely — [needs] to take her freak-a-leek Petey Pablo-looking a** to a pillow and rest!! [Tired] a**!” As of Friday (Oct. 17) morning, Hilarious had not publicly replied.

This marks the latest development in a public back-and-forth between the two talents. In 2023, Hilarious made comments online about trans women and “biological women” that drew criticism from Madison and others, including actress Angelica Ross. At the time, Madison responded with social media posts that addressed the tone of those statements and later discussed the situation on other platforms.

“Let me make one thing clear… I have stood up for and fought tooth and nail for Black women,” Madison wrote on Instagram. “[Jess], I have never disrespected you nor come at you publicly when you said sideways s**t I didn’t like. I inboxed you… Your mouth don’t put no fear in my heart ‘cause you’re not the only b**ch that can put a read on the floor.”