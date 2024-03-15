Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B, SZA and Victoria Monet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards just added more star power to its lineup of presenters, with Cardi B, SZA and Victoria Monét being among the latest names revealed on Friday (Jan. 31). Fans can catch the trio live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Feb. 2) via Paramount+ and CBS.

Cardi B, whose “Enough (Miami)” is vying for Best Rap Performance, gave fans a little something extra in her title card for the announcement. Wearing a yellow bikini and matching platform heels, the Invasion of Privacy artist paid homage to her new “booty crack piercing.” Naturally, the new photos also fueled speculation about her sophomore album being on the way soon.

Meanwhile, SZA is competing in two categories. Her lead single “Saturn” is up against Kehlani’s “After Hours,” Tems’ “Burning,” Coco Jones’ “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” and Muni Long’s “Ruined Me” for Best R&B Song. The LANA track is also looking to take home Best R&B Performance.

Monét isn’t up for any awards at the Sunday show. 2024 saw the release of the long-anticipated deluxe edition of JAGUAR II, as well as a holiday version of the project. Among the other presenters for the night are Taylor Swift, Queen Latifah, Olivia Rodrigo and Will Smith, who will take part in a “touching tribute” to the late Quincy Jones.

Come Sunday, Hip Hop’s presence at the Grammys stage will be on the smaller side. Doechii will be holding it down with a medley from Alligator Bites Never Heal, while Janelle Monáe, John Legend, RAYE and Teddy Swims help round out the list of performers.

Before the big night, the Recording Academy and MusiCares pledged $2 million in emergency aid for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. “The entire Grammy family is shocked and deeply saddened by the situation that is unfolding in Los Angeles. The music community is being so severely impacted, but we will come together as an industry to support one another,” CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. In response, Grammy Week was “condensed” to just four events, all aimed at raising money for relief efforts.