Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ty Dolla Sign and Ye Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It seems like everyone is stepping away from Ye these days, including his most frequent collaborator, Ty Dolla Sign. On Wednesday (Feb. 12), the “Memories” singer took to social media to condemn hate speech, coincidentally just days after his ¥$ counterpart’s antisemitic tirade.

“I do not condone any form of hate speech towards anyone,” Ty Dolla Sign wrote on his Instagram Stories, alongside raised fist emojis in every skin tone. Though he didn’t mention Ye by name, the timing said it all.

The real question is: Why now? Back when Ye was fresh off the “White Lives Matter” T-shirt controversy and denying the Holocaust, Ty Dolla Sign was one of the first artists to stand by him. In fact, their 2023 collaboration “VULTURES” had Ye doubling down on the very thing that cost him millions: “How I'm antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch / I just f**ked Scooter's b**ch and we ran her like Olympics.”

One of the more obvious reasons for Ty's IG Story message is that standing next to Ye can be a business risk, especially when you don’t have his $2.77 billion net worth as a safety net. If the California native was fine working with the “Heartless” rapper through every past controversy, it could very easily be damage control.

The Two Released A Collaboration Amid Ye’s Latest Rant

It’s also worth mentioning that Ty Dolla Sign and Ye dropped “Wheels Fall Off” not long after the whole “Yaydolf Yitler” comments and everything that came with it. Not to mention, VULTURES 3 is still on the bill for 2025, marking the third and likely final installment in their album series under the ¥$ moniker.

Knowing Ye, it wouldn’t be shocking if it gets pushed back once again or scrapped altogether. After all, his Shopify store and social media accounts were shadow banned or deactivated within the past week, so the rollout already isn’t looking great.

Ty Dolla Sign really only has two choices here. One is to distance himself from a longtime friend and collaborator. The other is to drop music so good that people move on from everything that’s happened. Given the success of their chart-topping hit “CARNIVAL,” both are possible, albeit risky. If Ty did cut ties, would you feel that at this point, it’s too little, too late?