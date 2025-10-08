Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ty Dolla $ign performs outside King's Cross station on TikTok LIVE with DJ AG ONLINE at Kings Cross and Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Spring 2023 Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ty Dolla $ign says the album “could’ve been out,” but no release date has been confirmed.

The phrase “6-7, 41” sparked confusion online, with fans unsure if it was a cryptic hint or Gen Alpha slang.

Past controversies, including Ye’s anti-Semitic posts, may have contributed to the project’s initial delay.

Ty Dolla $ign may be gearing up for his next solo album, TYCOON, but fans are still wondering about another project that seems to have been left in limbo: VULTURES 3. In a clip that circulated online on Tuesday (Oct. 7), the “Paranoid” singer offered an update on the long-awaited third joint LP between him and Kanye West.

When asked if the album was “ever going to come out,” Ty replied, "There was a lot of music that was done. It could’ve been out at the time.” He later added, “But, uh, how should I say this? 6-7, 41.” While some X users humorously joked that the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter was hinting at a 2041 release date, others were understandably confused by what he meant.

For anyone out of the loop, the terms “6-7” and “41” are Gen Alpha slang that don’t have any definite meaning; people use them in many different contexts to add some humor. Skrilla helped popularize the former through February’s “Doot Doot,” where he rapped, “The way that switch brrt, I know he dyin' / 6-7, I just bipped right on the highway.”

That said, it seems like VULTURES 3 is shelved until further notice.

Ty and West gave us two really great albums with VULTURES 1 and VULTURES 2. However, a lot of the Chicago lyricist’s former collaborators seem to be distancing themselves from him following his anti-Semitic rants in February.

Around that time, the “Purple Emoji” artist publicly condemned hate speech amid Ye’s now-deleted posts about Jewish people and several of his peers. “I do not condone any form of hate speech towards anyone,” Ty wrote, alongside raised fist emojis in every skin tone.

In related news, TYCOON is slated to be released on Oct. 17. So far, he’s teased the album with songs like “ALL IN” and “SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE” featuring Kodak Black and YG.