Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

PETA criticized Tyla for walking a tiger in a video shared during her social media account.

Fans and animal rights advocates accused the singer of promoting animal abuse.

Tyla admitted “everybody makes mistakes” in a separate Instagram post.

Tyla has the internet upset again. On Monday (Dec. 15), the “CHANEL” singer reacted to outrage after sharing a video of herself walking a tiger.

“Twin. Is it AI or just two bad B’s????” Tyla captioned the post from her trip to the Middle East as part of the “We Wanna Party Tour.” Although she posed the question, people didn’t really seem care whether it was artificial intelligence or not. In fact, most of the replies were concerned about the tiger possibly being mistreated.

“Tigers are drugged, physically punished or psychologically broken to appear calm for photos. There’s no ethical way to use wild animals for content,” PETA wrote underneath the post. “They deserve freedom, not photo ops. Please don’t do this.”

Other comments accused Tyla of “risking [her] life for views,” while another person pleaded, “Please don’t support animal abuse.” Take a look below.

The “PUSH 2 START” artist later responded in a separate Instagram post. “In trouble on the ‘net again #everybodymakesmistakes #everybodyhasthosedays,” she wrote in the caption, also joking that she was “hacked.”

For anyone wondering why Tyla would even be walking with a tiger, her fan base is called the Tygers. She’s played with the theme before, including her tiger-pattern cup in collaboration with Stanley and, more recently, a Pandora charm etched with the animal in October.

Tyla’s “We Wanna Party Tour,” which arrived in support of July’s WWP, wrapped up at Bahrain's The Desert Garden on Sunday (Dec. 14). Billed as a mixtape, the project housed “BLISS” and “IS IT.” Wizkid served as the four-song effort’s lone feature.

“I’ve been on this tip of just enjoying life, not just partying, but just enjoyment with people that I love, with people that are a vibe,” Tyla said about the mixtape’s title. “‘We wanna party’ is actually a South African chant. So, we’ve been using it forever, and it’s been a thing for hyping up people and just that feeling of enjoyment. I thought it was perfect for the mixtape ‘cause the music screams, ‘We wanna party!'”