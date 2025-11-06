Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyla wants to put her fans in Chanel, but there’s a little catch. On Wednesday (Nov. 5) evening, the South African songstress announced a giveaway tied to her latest single, “CHANEL,” which dropped on streaming platforms last month.

“Guess how many pearls are in the ball because I [love] yah,” she wrote on X, alongside a photo of black and white pearls inside a glass ball. She revealed two locations for them: one in New York’s Madison Square Park and another between Melrose Ave and Sycamore Ave in Los Angeles.

According to Tyla’s website, to win, participants must correctly guess the exact number of pearls inside the ball. The contest is open to anyone aged 15 and up, with the lucky person walking away with a Chanel bag as the ultimate prize.

Pearls were famously one of Coco Chanel’s favorite details, and apparently, Tyla shares that taste, too. “I love pearls,” she said at the 2025 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 4). “You know, giving the ocean vibes.”

As Billboard reported, “CHANEL” was Tyla’s third song to hit No. 1 on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, following “Water” and “PUSH 2 START.” On the song’s chorus, she sings, “How you say you love me? You ain't put me in Chanel.” The record’s accompanying video definitely lived up to its name, with the Grammy-winning musician decked out in plenty of looks from the iconic luxury house.

“I wanted to find the craziest things for her to wear, and pay homage to those key moments: Karl [Lagerfeld]’s Hip Hop collection, those Peter Lindbergh photos with Linda [Evangelista], and amalgamate them into one modern thing that made sense for Tyla,” stylist Ron Hartleben told Vogue.

He continued, “I think she’s one of the only people who could really carry these things today, because what made those clothes special was the person wearing them.”