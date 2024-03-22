Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With the deluxe edition of her self-titled album only a few days away, Tyla previewed “PUSH 2 START” on Tuesday (Oct. 8). The songstress shared a self-recorded video of the track, which is slated to join two other new songs on Friday (Oct. 11).

“The way we move, uh, skin on skin/ No separation, need no compensation, nah, nah, nah/ Ah, on everything/ It’s automatic, goin’ zero to a hund', nah, nah, nah,” Tyla sang. “Ride it, wishin' the wheels will fall off/ Time is ticking, it’s taking you too long/ Right before I decide to go home.”

TYLA (Deluxe) is also set to include “BACK to YOU” and “SHAKE AH,” the latter of which boasts contributions from Tony Duardo, Optimist, and Maestro.

Tyla is scheduled to perform at the Corona Capital Festival in November, followed by a slew of shows in Africa in December. The “ART” hitmaker will take the stage at Cape Town’s GrandWest Grand Arena on Dec. 5 and Pretoria’s SunBet Arena on Dec. 7. She also partnered with Coke Studio for a special concert in her hometown of Johannesburg that same month.

Released in March, TYLA contained features from Travis Scott, Gunna, Skillibeng, Becky G, and several more. It also housed “Water,” which took home Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

“The album direction was me wanting to introduce myself to everybody, and it only made sense for it to be called TYLA and for people to realize I’m here,” the artist told ESSENCE Girls United. “Yes, it’s self-titled, but I think it’s the perfect album to be my self-titled one.”

Regarding “No. 1” with Tems, Tyla explained, “I’m just so happy with the way it turned out. Her voice is just so strong and emotional. I feel like she was the touch I wanted on the album.”