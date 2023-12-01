Image Image Credit Theo Wargo/GA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyla is giving her self-titled debut album an update. On Monday (Oct. 7), she announced that TYLA (Deluxe) will hit streaming services on Friday (Oct. 11) with three new songs: “Shake Ah” featuring Tony Duardo, Optimist, and Maestro; “Push 2 Start,” and “Back To You.”

The South African songstress also shared the artwork, which seemingly paid homage to her breakthrough track, 2023’s “Water.” Tyla is pictured soaking wet in a brown corset, with a running water hose wrapped around her waist. The back cover, on the other hand, contained a shot of her heels standing in a puddle.

“Turned 15 minutes [of fame] into a year, and you’re still going, and you keep eating every time!” one Instagram user reacted to the announcement. Another wrote, “You forgot ‘Disco,’” referencing an unreleased fan favorite she teased earlier in the year.

TYLA arrived in March with contributions from Travis Scott, Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, and Becky G, among others. In addition to standout tracks like “Jump” and “ART,” the 14-song collection debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 24,000 album-equivalent units.

Unfortunately, Tyla was unable to tour for the project like she initially planned. Taking to social media that same month, the international pop star revealed that she had been “silently suffering” from a worsening injury and hitting the road would ultimately “jeopardize [her] long-term health and safety.”

That being said, things appear to have gotten better for the “On and On” artist. She’s slated to headline Victoria’s Secret’s Fashion Show on Oct. 15 alongside the likes of Cher. Tyla told Rolling Stone, “I’m thrilled to be performing on this nostalgic and legendary stage. What’s even more exciting is the celebration of diversity, showcasing a broader range of beauty, which makes this moment truly special.”