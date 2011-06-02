Image Image Credit Antoine Flament / Contributor via Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator and Taylor Swift Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator has the Swifties pissed following the recent success of CHROMAKOPIA.

In a clip that surfaced online on Friday (Nov. 1), the Los Angeles rapper called out Taylor Swift fans for “bringing up old lyrics” of his. “I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist a**,” Tyler said during one of his recent concerts. “B**ch, go listen to ‘Tron Cat.’ I don’t give a f**k, h**. They gon’ bring out the old me.”

“Tron Cat” is widely considered one of the artist’s most controversial songs. The record, which originally appeared on 2011’s Goblin, saw him rapping about having sex with priests, rape, Chris Brown’s domestic abuse incident with Rihanna, among many other contentious topics.

Tyler’s tension with the Swifties seemed to start when he unseated the pop icon on Spotify’s Top Artists Global chart earlier in the week. It marked his first time at No. 1 on the index, a position he held from Monday (Oct. 28) up until Wednesday (Oct. 30).

CHROMAKOPIA came with a star-studded list of guest appearances on Oct. 28. Artists like Sexyy Red, GloRilla and Lil Wayne lent a hand to “Sticky,” while ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, Teezo Touchdown, Childish Gambino and Daniel Casaer could be found elsewhere on the 14-song effort.

“The album kinda just turned into me taking a bunch of s**t [that] my mom told me as a kid. Now that I’m 33, all that stuff is like, ‘Oh, that’s what the f**k she was talking about,’” Tyler said in regard to the LP’s title. “Life is life-ing, and I don’t know, I just wanted to kinda just write about stuff that I think about when I’m dolo.”

Also on Wednesday (Oct. 30), Tyler added more dates to his “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR.” Lil Yachty and rap duo Texas Paris will be joining him on the global trek, which is expected to start in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 4, 2025.