Image Image Credit VALERIE MACON / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, the Creator performs during 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Tyler, The Creator lends his voice to Nike’s latest campaign aimed at Gen Z.

The advertisement challenges traditional sports motivation by rethinking the “Just Do It” mindset.

Nike includes clips of stars like LeBron James and Caitlin Clark to connect with younger athletes.

Tyler, The Creator has just applied his influence to an all-time great slogan. The Odd Future rapper and singer narrates Nike’s new “Why Do It?” campaign, which is a homage to its classic tagline.

On Thursday (Sept. 4), the brand unveiled a new campaign that it hopes will reintroduce its famed “Just Do It” motto to a new generation of athletes and fans. It aims to do so with “Why Do It?,” which is designed to tap into the motivations of young athletes.

“‘Just Do It’ isn’t just a slogan — it’s a spirit that lives in every heartbeat of sport,” Nicole Graham, Nike’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a press statement. “It’s the belief that, together, we can inspire, unite and elevate ourselves beyond what we thought possible. With ‘Why Do It?,’ we’re igniting that spark for a new generation, daring them to step forward with courage, trust in their own potential and discover the greatness that unfolds the moment they decide to begin.”

The original “Just Do It” campaign debuted in 1998. In 2025, Tyler, the Creator’s distinct voice is heard in the new Nike advertisement, which it calls a “film,” that’s heavy on the melodrama. “Why do it? Why would you make it harder on yourself?,” the DON’T TAP THE GLASS rapper says at the start of the clip. “Why chance it? Why put it on the line?”

As he speaks, readily familiar Nike-sponsored athletes including tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, NFL running back Saquon Barkley, WNBA star Caitlin Clark and future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James are seen in their competitive element. The approximately minute-long ad closes with Tyler saying, “But my question is: What if you don’t?,” before sharply cutting to a red “Just Do It” graphic on the screen.

Tyler has been collaborating with Converse to create sneakers tagged to his GOLF le FLEUR* clothing brand since 2016. But if you’re wondering if he’s jumped ship — Nike purchased Converse way back in 2003, so it’s still all in the family.