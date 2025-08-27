Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator can’t stop moving in the visuals for “Sucka Free.” Released Wednesday (Aug. 27), the Grammy-winning rapper gave the DON’T TAP THE GLASS offering a purposely low-budget treatment, with a little help from Jasper Dolphin.

The clip opens with Tyler dancing on a breakwater and grooving on a New York City sidewalk. About 30 seconds in, he pauses to yell at his “boy” Vic for being in the background: “Get out of here!” The rest of the video features footage from one of his DON’T TAP THE GLASS release parties, accompanied by text that reads: “Here’s some clips from the function we threw for [the] new album!”

From there, we see a shirtless Tyler pace back and forth while everyone in the crowd enjoys themselves down below. He humorously wrote, “Trav said I look like Bobby Brown here.” Continue scrolling to watch the full clip.

“Sucka Free” marks the third video Tyler has released since DON’T TAP THE GLASS dropped in July — and coincidentally, the third visual he’s given fans this month. Earlier in August, he rolled out the clip for “Sugar On My Tongue,” which featured him in a latex gimp suit and, at another point, appearing completely nude.

The following week, he stepped away from his ninth studio album to revisit CHROMAKOPIA with the self-directed “Darling, I” video. It featured cameos from Willow, Nia Long, Ayo Edebiri, and Lauren London — all of whom Tyler can now say he went on dates with, at least on screen.

Right now, Tyler is finishing the last weeks of his “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR,” set to close out Sept. 21 in the Philippines. After that, he’ll gear up for the return of Camp Flog Gnaw in November at Dodger Stadium. The 2025 lineup includes A$AP Rocky, Doechii, GloRilla, Clipse, Tems, Teezo Touchdown, and plenty more.