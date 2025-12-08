Image Image Credit Screenshot from Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue” music video Image Alt Tyler, The Creator in “Sugar On My Tongue” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

The music video for Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue” features surreal latex visuals, nudity and a blooming tongue that pushes creative boundaries.

The track appears on his latest project, DON’T TAP THE GLASS, which draws from New Orleans bounce and other regional sounds.

Tyler’s self-directed clip continues his tradition of provocative, performance-driven storytelling.

Tyler, The Creator gets a little — actually, make that a lot — kinky in his music video for “Sugar On My Tongue.” Released on Tuesday (Aug. 12), the self-directed visuals see the rapper dancing in a tiled room, later fully suited in latex, and at one point, apparently wearing nothing at all.

The clip opens with Tyler seemingly trying to impress a woman dressed in red from across the room. “Tell your mama / Tell your daddy / Tell the b**ches that you know / What you heard about me,” he sings as her friends and family suddenly appear out of thin air. Soon, the space fills with people dancing along to the record’s chorus.

From there, the mood turns into something darker and considerably hornier. Tyler returns in a latex gimp suit, being tugged toward the same woman via leash. Unlike before, where everyone was fully clothed, her parents and friends are stripped to nothing but their underwear by the time the Flower Boy artist reaches the pre-chorus again.

About two minutes in, Tyler cuts his tongue off, only for the now-naked woman to water it like a plant until it blossoms into a massive, pink blob. It’s easily one of the most creative visuals we've gotten so far from the rapper’s latest project, DON’T TAP THE GLASS. Watch below.

DON’T TAP THE GLASS dropped with little warning in July. It managed to move an impressive 197,000 album-equivalent units in just four days and secure the top spot on Billboard’s 200 chart. According to Tyler, much of the record’s sound pulls from the energy and rhythm of New Orleans bounce.

“Bro, if you grew up in the South and you know New Orleans bounce, DON’T TAP THE GLASS is New Orleans bounce,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “‘Don’t You Worry Baby,’ that’s Atlanta bass. That’s Miami bass, but some of these folks… didn’t grow up within that culture.”

He added, “So, ‘I’ll Take Care of You,' that’s a U.K. jungle record. And some people might be like, ‘You can’t dance to that,’ but that’s dance music.”