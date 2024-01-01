Image Image Credit VALERIE MACON / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Tyler, The Creator says touring at 34 feels “heavy,” even though he is physically in shape.

In Converse’s latest “Tyler Talk,” he opened up about the mental toll of life on the road.

The “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” continues through September, with Tyler reflecting on its challenges and rewards.

Touring on and off for over a decade can definitely take its toll, Tyler, The Creator acknowledged during Converse’s latest “Tyler Talk.” During the event in London, the “St. Chroma” artist opened up about the fact that even though he’s physically fit enough to put on an incredible show, things aren’t always as easy mentally.

“Touring now at 34 is not as it was at 20. I’m mentally drained,” Tyler admitted in a video shared on Tuesday (May 28). “I’m physically OK. I am on stage for 90 minutes alone, non-stop movement, but I’m pretty much in shape, so I’m fine.”

He added, “Man, the mental toll it takes on you…The unfamiliarity [of a] different bed every night…after a while, it gets a bit stressful.” It’s the kind of reality plenty of artists face but rarely discuss. That is, missing holidays, being away from family for extended periods and living out of suitcases.

Shortly after, Tyler noted how accustomed he is to the “wide streets” and always being able to “see the sky all the time” in Los Angeles. “A lot of places out here in Europe, it feels claustrophobic,” he confessed. The Golf Wang founder kicked off the European leg of his “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” in late April, and luckily for him, he’ll be back stateside in June.

“It’s a lot and it feels heavy,” he described regarding being across the pond. “I can’t go anywhere without a bunch of security with me, so the stress that I have on my body ‘cause I just cannot get solitude is a lot.” There is one obvious upside, though: “These shows are f**king incredible, and the people are excited.”

The “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” is currently scheduled to conclude in the Philippines on Sept. 21. That said, it’s tough to pinpoint exactly what Tyler is hinting at here. Maybe he’ll demand a bigger paycheck to jump on the road again, or perhaps — for the sake of his mental health — he might even ease off touring altogether and stick to Camp Flog Gnaw.