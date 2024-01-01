Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar’s goal of ousting Drake from Hip Hop and Black culture is seemingly working after reports came out that the Canadian superstar filed multiple petitions against him and Universal Music Group.

The “Hotline Bling” crooner has been facing immense backlash from users on the app formerly known as Twitter and Instagram, while also being scolded by members of the media, including Elliott Wilson, Jalen Rose, DJ Hed, Joe Budden and many others. Recently, Southern rap legend Uncle Luke shared a video expounding on his thoughts about the OVO head honcho’s recent legal actions.

In the clip, he shared, “I like Drake music, I don’t like what he got going on right now but I like his music. Some things you don’t talk about. You don’t talk about payola, you don’t talk about buying live streams and you don’t sue after you got dissed, and you done did some dissing.”

He later went on to share the differences between his past beefs and the current on going on between Drake and Lamar. He also stated that the new generation of artists are soft while clarifying that he is an OG in the space. One user responded, “Did Biggie sue Tupac? Did Kim sue Foxy? Did Nas sue JAY-Z? Did Ja Rule sue 50 Cent? Hell did Megan Thee Stallion sue Nicki Minaj? Drake is truly a cosplaying rapper who benefited from the culture for years and now is acting like a child who lost a game that he initiated.”

Budden went as far as calling the rapper a “piece of s**t,” as he believes that what is happening to him now is karma for the negative things he has done to other people in the industry over the years. Recently, Drake filed a pre-action petition that claimed Universal Music Group and Spotify were involved in inflating the track’s streaming numbers. Shortly after, his legal team filed a second pre-action petition against UMG for distributing Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” knowing it had lyrics that “falsely” accused him of being a “pedophile.”

UMG responded back stating that, “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”