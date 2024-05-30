Image Image Credit Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

No, Usher didn’t wipe his Twitter account over the weekend. On Sunday (Sept. 22), the “I Don't Mind” hitmaker revealed that his profile was hacked, though he didn’t give many details beyond that.

“[My] account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it!” he wrote on the platform. “See you tonight at Intuit Dome.” It’s worth mentioning that over 7,000 of the R&B legend’s tweets disappeared the previous day (Sept. 21), and only about 6,800 have been recovered at the time of reporting.

Cyberattacks have been a growing problem for Twitter over the past several months. Latto was among the recent victims, with Doja Cat and Flo Milli also having their accounts hijacked in July and May, respectively.

Usher is scheduled to return to Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome on Tuesday (Sept. 24) and Wednesday (Sept. 25), the latter of which will mark his fourth back-to-back show at the arena. Afterward, his “PAST PRESENT FUTURE TOUR” is expected to take on Oakland, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, and Charlotte, among other cities.

The trek arrived on the heels of his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performance and a 100-date residency in Las Vegas. In addition to early fan favorites, Usher is also gracing attendees with live renditions of his latest album, COMING HOME. The 20-song collection housed “Good Good” with 21 Savage and Summer Walker, “A-Town Girl” featuring Latto,” and “Kissing Strangers.”

As Rap-Up reported earlier in the month, Usher also has a track coming out in collaboration with Coke Studios. “Being part of this year’s Coke Studio lineup is both an honor and an opportunity to engage with my fans through the power of music,” he said. “Partnering with Coca-Cola to bring these experiences to life is exciting, and I can’t wait for fans to join us in the magic we’re crafting together.”