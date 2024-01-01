Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet and Stormzy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Victoria Monét and Stormzy did indeed date — for a short while, anyway. During Tuesday’s (May 27) episode of the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast, the “On My Mama” singer publicly confirmed their romance for the first time since they were spotted kissing at Heathrow Airport last year.

“He’s a really special guy. I have so much respect for him, and I got to learn more about him by dating him,” Monét told Palmer, noting that she fell “so deeply for him.” Funnily enough, the pair hadn’t really spent much time together before their relationship went public.

“The first time that you saw us in that picture — if you’ve seen that viral picture — that’s the first time of us really hanging out hard in his city,” the Grammy Award-winning songstress explained. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s everywhere before we’re even starting.’”

Monét admitted they would've preferred to announce their relationship on their “own time, when everything was official,” but unfortunately, that’s not how things played out. “You know, roll out the red carpet for everybody to see it when it’s developed at the perfect state,” she shared.

The JAGUAR II artist also seemingly hinted that they’ve since split: “We had a blast together. We had such a great time. I think there’s mutual respect there, support, and no bad blood.” Moments earlier, Palmer mentioned chatting with Stormzy at the 2025 Met Gala, where Monét’s name came up. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, she’s amazing,’” the actress recalled.

The two musicians’ airport PDA took place in October 2024, just weeks after Monét formally announced her split from John Gaines. She and the fitness coach, who share a daughter named Hazel, posted a joint statement saying things “simply didn't work out.”