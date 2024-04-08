Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Sept. 26), Victoria Monét shared the tracklist for JAGUAR II (Deluxe), just a little over a week before it’s slated to hit streaming services on Oct. 4.

The 10 additional songs will kick off with “D**k at Night,” followed by the Thundercat-assisted “Don’t Sleep.” Monét’s pre-release offering “SOS (Sex on Sight)” with Usher — the first of two collaborations they have in store — is expected to serve as the project’s third entry.

Elsewhere on the tracklist are “2Sexy (Interlude)” and “Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” the latter of which seems to be a cover of Sade’s 1988 record of the same name. Fans will also receive the Atlanta-born songstress’ Bryson Tiller duet, “We Might Even Be Falling In Love.”

“Thank you, Mother, for feeding us. We were starving!” wrote one fan in the comments section of Monét’s post. Another reply read, “This deluxe edition is giving lover girl energy. The heat is up!”

“Oh, this is a deluxe, deluxe. Ma’am, can we get a second leg of ‘The Jaguar Tour?’” someone else penned. Meanwhile, SZA simply shared, “Period!”

The original JAGUAR II, released in 2023, housed “On My Mama,” “Smoke,” and “How Does It Make You Feel,” to name a few. It also won Best R&B Album at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Earlier in the week, Monét and her longtime partner, John Gaines, confirmed their split after 10 months of keeping it private. “We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would be best done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter, [Hazel],” they detailed in a joint statement. “It simply didn't work out and that's okay. We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family. We have an incredible daughter to raise for life and that is undoubtedly our No. 1 priority forever. No relationship status can remove or replace that fact.”