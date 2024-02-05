Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Victoria Monét is ringing in the festive season with holiday-themed versions of her hits. On Wednesday (Dec. 11), the singer debuted her much-awaited A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements.

Across the eight songs, A Jaguar II Christmas opens with “It’s a Celebration Every Time It Snows” before transitioning into “Cadillac Christmas,” an updated take on Monét’s beloved “Cadillac (A Pimp's Anthem).” Listeners were also treated to jolly renditions of “On My Mama,” “How Does It Make You Feel” and “I’m The One,” all wrapped in strings, harps and several more orchestral arrangements.

Ahead of the LP’s release, Monét shared a trailer in which she writes out her wish list. “Dear Santa … Actually, scratch that. Dear Mrs. Claus, ‘cause we don’t need no man. Anyway, this year, I’ve been a very good girl,” she began before visuals recapped her meteoric 2024. Viewers got flashbacks of the “Alright” singer’s most iconic moments, including winning big at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, meeting Janet Jackson and performing at ESSENCE Fest.

“All I really want for Christmas is a jaguar and, no, not the jungle cat, although that would be pretty cool, too,” she continued. What I want this year is A JA aguar II Christmas with strings, and harps, and horns, and orchestral arrangements. Something PG that I can listen to with my whole family while we decorate the tree and make cookies.”

“Isn’t she sweet?” Monét said, dressed as Mrs. Claus. The artist later joked that she’s been “rather naughty” — records like “SOS (Sex on Sight)” featuring Usher and “D**kAtNight” saw her leaning into her sexuality this year, to the delight of many fans.

The holiday album will likely be the end of Monét’s JAGUAR II era. The 2023 project debuted at No. 60 on the Billboard 200 chart upon release. After touring and clinching several nominations and awards, she followed it up with a deluxe in October of the following year.