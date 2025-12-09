Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vince Staples performs with Flume onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Vince Staples shared his unexpected love for “Sister Wives” and offered sharp, funny takes on the show’s family dynamics.

His appearance on Ziwe’s show delivered dry humor, cultural commentary and viral one-liners that fans are still quoting.

The interview highlights Staples’ growing presence as a media personality, complementing his Netflix series “The Vince Staples Show.”

We learn something new about Vince Staples pretty much every week. On Monday (Dec. 8), the “Big Fish” rapper sat down with the one and only Ziwe and revealed that he loves watching “Sister Wives.”

When Ziwe asked if he watches “a lot of reality TV,” Staples mistakenly answered that he’s into “Mormon Wives.” He explained, “I like the football-playing son because you can tell he’s ashamed of his life,” which led the show’s host to clarify, “Do you mean ‘Sister Wives’?”

After he confirmed, Ziwe teased him for “being racist” since there’s also “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” a completely different show “about these young polygamists.” Moments later, she asked the Long Beach native to pick his favorite wife.

Humorously enough, Staples said he’s “more into the kids ‘cause they have pain and shame in their eyes.” He added, “I’m not a big fan of Kody [Brown]. I feel like he’s gon’ snap.” Ziwe then noted that Brown is “losing it because he’s losing control of the kids,” to which Staples joked his “hair is the biggest issue.”

“He’s losing his hair, and his wives are like, ‘Oh, you look wonderful.’ And then he’s like, ‘You’re f**king lying to me.’ It’s weird, and it’s not godly,” Staples hilariously concluded. Watch the interview below.

The Dark Times rapper stars in his own Netflix series, “The Vince Staples Show,” which returned for its second season in November. “In the wake of a tragic death, Vince embarks on a wild journey in search of inner peace. However, his path is littered with reminders of his haunted past,” the official synopsis read.

Season 2 earned glowing reviews on release, with the main critique being that the episodes felt too short, especially since fans only received six. On the bright side, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Naté Jones reprised their roles, while Zack Fox also made a guest appearance.