Image Image Credit Manny Carabel / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Chow Lee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few rappers make being down bad sound as good as Chow Lee. On Feb. 28, the sexy drill pioneer unveiled the office romance-fueled visual effort for “yes mami!” and showed that players have feelings, too.

With Gvrlnd! — whom fans might be most familiar with for Cash Cobain and J. Cole’s “Grippy” — at the helm, the song’s production ultimately set the perfect backdrop for Lee’s signature smooth talk. “I'm lookin' for somethin' that's gon' last, and you're the answer / I know that I f**ked up in the past, cured my cancer,” the New York rapper spits. There’s something oddly charming about the way he wrestles with commitment, which, to an extent, almost feels like he’s trying to make sense of love as he goes.

As for the Alex Vazquez-directed video, Lee stepped into the role of a flirtatious CEO. Surrounded by an office full of beautiful women, the self-proclaimed “horniest” rapper alive humorously played fast and loose with the line between business and pleasure. Take a look below.

Chow Lee Is Ready To Make 2025 His Biggest Year Yet

“yes mami!” is the first song from the entertainer’s GIRLS CUM FIRST! EP to get a visual treatment. It came packaged with “krazy 4 u,” in which the rapper joined forces with 2300. From there, the three-song offering subsequently closed out with “lemme get ya #.”

Fittingly released on Valentine’s Day, GIRLS CUM FIRST! came off the heels of Lee’s massive musical 2024 run. He wrapped up the year with SEX DRIVE, home to records like “advance w her!” and the TikTok-viral “ms. beautiful V!.”

Chow Lee Is A Product Of Sexy Drill, The Genre Behind Hitmakers Like Cash Cobain And Bay Swag

It’s hard to even talk about New York’s sexy drill without bringing up Lee’s go-to collaborators, Bay Swag and Cobain. The trio united for “act bad twin!” off the aforementioned LP before running it back with “5 Star.”

“It was kind of a natural part of our creative process. We talk about women and Cash is the mastermind behind the beats,” Lee told Billboard regarding their chemistry. “I’ll give him a song to sample, or he’ll sample something. He’ll type in YouTube and ask like, ‘Give me a song to sample?’ Then, he’ll sample it. S**t, we’ll just rap on it.”