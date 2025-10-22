Image Image Credit chuchart duangdaw/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Audio mixer console in the studio Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Jacobdior’s mixes and mashups — particularly a rework of Total’s “Kissin’ You” — caught Megan Thee Stallion’s attention for a forthcoming single.

Beyoncé utilized a couple of his creations for her “Cowboy Carter Tour” earlier this year.

Jacobdior's has also been headlining DJ parties from Brooklyn to Chicago.

Megan Thee Stallion’s comeback era is set to begin this Friday (Oct. 24) with “LOVER GIRL,” a romantic new single built around a sample of Total’s 1996 classic “Kissin’ You.” The sultry track will also introduce scores of fans to the rising producer behind its viral foundation: Jacobdior.

The NYC/Philly-based DJ and producer has become one of SoundCloud’s most intriguing breakout stories. Known for blending Y2K R&B elements with contemporary club rhythms, Jacobdior has amassed more than 27,000 followers and millions of plays across his catalog. Standouts include the Drake and Steve Lacy mashup “Miss Me Til Ur Dark Red” (266 thousand plays) and “No Hands On My Broken Clock” (1.1 million plays), a clever mix of SZA and Waka Flocka Flame’s “Broken Clocks” and “No Hands,” respectively. His viewer figures are equally impressive on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

His creations read like love letters to the icons who shaped him. Pharrell, Doechii, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, JT and Victoria Monét all appear in his catalog — and that connection recently came full circle. Back in April, it was revealed that Beyoncé performed his “Diva x TGIF (TGID)” and “Bow Down In My House” mixes during the opening night of the “Cowboy Carter Tour” in Los Angeles. “Huge thanks to Parkwood and everyone [who] made this possible,” he wrote on social media. “Your support means the absolute world!”

Outside the booth, Jacobdior still maintains a grounded routine. An Instagram Story on Wednesday (Oct. 22) appeared to reveal him taking a break from work at a restaurant in Pennsylvania — evidence that the come-up is very real. Between those shifts, he’s been performing serious DJ sets from Brooklyn to Chicago, steadily building a name across regional club scenes.

Now, the same instinct that powered his SoundCloud edits is helping fuel Megan Thee Stallion’s newest chapter. The producer’s rework of “Kissin’ You” — first uploaded roughly a month before her teaser surfaced — anchors the beat for “LOVER GIRL,” a track that mirrors both his romantic sound palette and Megan’s softer lyrical turn.

With his Beyoncé co-sign, a viral SoundCloud footprint and a Megan Thee Stallion collaboration on the horizon, Jacobdior's story embodies the modern artist grind — from day shifts to dance floors, flipping R&B nostalgia into mainstream momentum.