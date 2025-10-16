Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Alex Goodlett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends a 2024 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves basketball game and Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks during a preseason game against the Utah Jazz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers had a very special guest courtside on Wednesday (Oct. 15) night. Megan Thee Stallion showed up at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena to support her boyfriend, NBA star Klay Thompson.

The “Whenever” rapper, who went public with Klay back in July, sat next to his mom, Julie Thompson, for some “preseason action.” The Mavericks beat the Lakers 121-94, so maybe she was their good luck charm for the evening.

Either way, fans loved seeing Megan supporting her man, including ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Before tipoff, he jokingly warned the Mavericks player to “watch that spaghetti and catfish,” referring to Klay’s favorite meal for Megan to cook for him.

“Aye, Klay, I’m telling you now,” Perkins said during the broadcast, “Those Texas women, man, they somethin’ else!” The point guard notably finished the game with 12 points. Check out the photos of Megan at the game below.

Wednesday night marked the first time Megan was spotted at one of Klay’s games since they went public with their relationship. The Mavericks will officially kick off their regular season next week with a game against the Spurs.

October is shaping up to be a busy month for Megan. On Monday (Oct. 13), she announced that her annual Hottieween party will take place in Houston on Halloween (Oct. 31) night. The Grammy Award-winning rapper teased that this year’s event is “gonna be bigger than ever,” with part of the proceeds benefiting her Pete & Thomas Foundation.

She’s also gearing up to drop an unreleased song that samples Total’s “Kissin’ You.” Alongside a slow-motion video of her walking, Megan told fans on Wednesday that her next post about the track would reveal its release date. “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby / D**kin’ me down, spoiling me, driving me crazy,” she raps in the snippet.