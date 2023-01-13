Image Image Credit Ian West - PA Images / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kim Kardashian and Ye Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

2024 has been a rollercoaster for Ye, to say the least. Today (Oct. 10), an unnamed man from Michigan filed a suit against the “CARNIVAL” rapper, claiming emotional distress, retaliation and several California labor code violations.

According to Rolling Stone, the John Doe was hired in December 2022 as a campaign director before being bumped up to Yeezy’s director of intelligence. In the latter role, he was supposedly tasked with managing NDAs and conducting investigations, even looking into the Kardashian family and Bianca Censori — the fashion designer and musician's current wife — at one point.

“A particularly notable task by Ye was to have Doe hire private investigators to follow and ‘tail’ his wife, Bianca Censori, when she was traveling alone to visit family in Australia, without Ms. Censori’s knowledge,” the suit read. Earlier in the month, rumors surfaced that the couple was getting divorced.

“My client believes there is a direct correlation between the nitrous oxide and the increase in paranoia and siege mentality that ended up happening in that timeframe,” attorney Ronald Zambrano told the publication. “There were internal concerns about the amount of nitrous oxide that was being delivered to his house.”

The lawsuit is just one of many Ye has faced over the last year. As Rap-Up previously reported, the Graduation artist’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, accused him of sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination.

Before that, Donna Summer’s estate reached a settlement with the Chicago native and Ty Dolla Sign over claims of unauthorized use of “I Feel Love” on VULTURES 1. Ozzy Osbourne also considered legal action after they used Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” on the same album.

On a positive note, Ye is working on his next solo album, BULLY. The forthcoming project was announced during a listening experience at China’s Wuyuan River Stadium in September.