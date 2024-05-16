Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and Gregg DeGuire / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Ye and Bhad Bhabie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ye is not on the remix of Bhad Bhabie’s “Ms. Whitman,” despite the guest verse she seemed to tease on Tuesday (Feb. 25) afternoon. Taking to social media later that evening, the Chicago rapper clarified that the brief snippet fans heard was actually AI-generated.

"I'm not in the middle of none of this AI beef, people throwing my voice on things, the whole 'CARNIVAL' sample,” Ye said via his Instagram Stories. The Grammy Award winner also revealed that he had just gotten off the phone with Travis Barker, the father of Alabama Barker, who “Ms. Whitman” was directed at.

“I would never be in the middle [of this],” Ye added. “I don’t even know what’s going on. I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample." Even so, to say he’s unaware of the track might be an understatement, considering a representative from his team reportedly told Bhad Bhabie her diss record was “harder than the original.”

The Reason Ye Cleared The “CARNIVAL” Sample In The First Place

“The only reason I clear anything is because so many people try to stop me,” the father of four explained later in the video. “They stop clearances and everything. It’s been very difficult for me, so if somebody asks me for something, I always clear it.”

Anyone familiar with Ye knows he’s had his fair share of clearance issues. VULTURES 1, for example, led Donna Summer’s estate to sue him for “shamelessly” using her “I Feel Love” on the now-removed “GOOD (DON’T DIE)” without permission. Prior to that, Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne took issue with Ye sampling “Iron Man” for the chart-topping “CARNIVAL.”

The bottom line is that Ye is “not cool with being put in the middle” of Bhad Bhabie and Alabama’s feud. Despite if it has a remix with Ye or not, the Florida native’s “Ms. Whitman” is putting up incredible numbers on the board. To date, the accompanying video has over 3.5 million YouTube views and still holds the No. 1 spot on the platform’s trending music chart.