History has a way of repeating itself, and that seems to be exactly the case with Ye, who went on yet another antisemitic rant late Thursday (Feb. 6) night. Unlike in 2023, he has no plans of apologizing to the Jewish community this time: “I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever."

After calling for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ freedom, defending Chris Brown and once again claiming “slavery was a choice,” Ye turned his attention to Jewish people. “Ain’t nobody ramped up either. I'm calm as ice. This [is] how I really feel, how I really felt and how I will always feel. F**k all of your f**k a** unfair business deals,” he wrote in a series of now-removed tweets.

“Any Jewish person that does business with me needs to know I don't like or trust any Jewish person,” Ye continued before clarifying that he was “completely sober” at the time of writing. In a separate post, the “Graduation” rapper bigged up Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, who, according to him, was “so fresh.”

“I’m going to normalize talking about Hitler. [The] way they talk about killing n**gas has been normalized,” Ye penned before asking his 32.4 million Twitter followers to call him “Yaydolf Yitler.” Among his other brazen claims, the father of four likened himself to “God on Earth” and claimed full “dominion” over his wife Bianca Censori, whom he married in 2022.

“I'm never apologizing for my Jewish comments,” Ye added. “I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever. Where's my f**king apology for freezing my accounts? Suck my d**k. How's that for an apology?” Given how things played out last time, the tweets likely won’t be up for long, so see them below while they last.

Fans might remember that in 2022, Ye made a series of antisemitic remarks that cost him tons of major brand partnerships. JPMorgan Chase, Balenciaga and Gap all cut ties with him entirely, with adidas just reaching a settlement in 2024.