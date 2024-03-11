Image Image Credit KZLLC/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West and North West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Of his four children, North West is arguably Ye’s most musically gifted. On Tuesday (Jan. 21), the Chicago multi-hyphenate penned a heartfelt letter to his eldest along with an update on her highly anticipated debut — still tentatively titled Elementary School Dropout.

“This little girl made me love music again. She asked me to make beats for her. I got back on the ASR. Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beat with my bare hands for BULLY,” Ye captioned a black-and-white photo of the North. In a separate post, he shared a video of the 11-year-old chopping beats on the Ensoniq ASR-10.

In 2024, fans got their first taste of the father-daughter duo with “TALKING,” which debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, making North one of the youngest artists to achieve such a feat. By March of that year, she announced Elementary School Dropout — a play on Ye’s 2004 LP, The College Dropout — at a listening experience for VULTURES 2 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Speaking of the second installment in Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s collaborative series, North lent her vocals to the project’s “BOMB” with Chicago West. The Yeezy founder’s daughters later appeared in the track’s AI music video alongside Yuno Miles.

Elementary School Dropout does not have a release date, Justin Laboy previously told TMZ that Ye was putting “all chips in on [North] — [the] production [and] the best engineers.” He went on to say, “I think she’s got it. Plus, she just naturally loves it. It’s like genetics or something. She’s doing 10 freestyles a day. She got her friends on the record. She’s putting the songs together.”

As for BULLY, Ye revealed the cover, shot by Japanese photographer Daidō Moriyama, in October 2024. Though not confirmed, songs like “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” and “PREACHER MAN” were also teased around the same time.