On Wednesday (Nov. 27), Ye and Ty Dolla Sign shared the music video for “BOMB.” The 2 1/2-minute cut arrived mostly AI-generated, starring North and Chicago West, as well as Yuno Miles, being seen racing against futuristic malformed-looking furry creatures in a landscape reminiscent of Mad Max.

“Why my feet smell like Fritos, baby?/ Do you want some tacos, baby?/ I'm not Superman, I cannot save you,” Yuno Miles spat in the record’s opening verse. “Crossed my dad, I just took his ankles/ My grandma fat, she ain't got no ankles.” The internet personality’s contributions didn’t make it to DSPs, along with a few minor tweaks to the record’s production.

“It's Chicago, you know I'm the one/ I like to have fun/ I like to go to the beach/ I like the sun/ You know it's Chi/ I only wave when I'm telling them bye, bye,” Ye and Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter rapped. See the full visual effort below.

“BOMB” originally appeared on VULTURES 2, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s second collaborative album. The 16-song collection hit streaming services in August with “FRIED,” “530,” the Lil Baby-assisted “FOREVER ROLLING” and “RIVER” featuring Young Thug, to mention a few. Additional guest features included Future, Lil Durk, Kodak Black and Don Toliver, among others.

As Rap-Up reported, Ye is revving up to enter his BULLY era soon. In October, he released the black-and-white artwork for his first solo album in years. Shot by Japanese photographer Daidō Moriyama, the cover featured someone smiling while wearing grills similar to the titanium ones Ye purchased in January.

So far, “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” and “PREACHER MAN” have served as unofficial teasers for the LP, with both tracks debuting during Ye’s listening experience in Haikou, China.

Outside of his own music, Ye broke his feature dry spell on Cordae’s “No Bad News.” It landed on the latter musician’s third studio album, The Crossroads, on Nov. 15.