Ye is back with another series of posts, leaving fans scratching their heads. These posts include more antisemitism, fat shaming and his thoughts on fellow rappers and designers, including Drake, Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh, Young Thug and more.

Friday evening (Feb. 7), he stated, “I love [Travis], Virgil and Drake. Drake the realest one of those three though, he not fake cool, he’s just talented af. And yes, it’s f**k Virgil and any of these other n**gas that worked for me, [then] used me, then went against me. I love Virgil and he used that very love to beat. Nigerians are super smart.”

Unfortunately, this is not his first time sharing unsavory remarks about the Off-White creator. Drake has poked at Ye’s insecurity pertaining to the beloved creative on various tracks including “Duppy Freestyle,” where he raps, “I could never have a Virgil in my circle / And hold him back 'cause he makes me nervous.” Ye expressed his frustration with Abloh securing his dream job as the Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton in past interviews although they came up in the creative scene together from Chicago.

“Fat b**ches are sex offenders. I see them and I’m sexually offended. Making lingerie for fat b**ches is like giving knives to little kids. They gone hurt somebody. If you find yourself in a fat b**ch p**sy, just remember it’s because you’re broke,” Ye continued on X.

Later in his most recent rant, he gave fans a list of rappers he felt never crossed him. Friday evening (Feb. 7), he posted, “Only rappers that never crossed me in any way [are Young] Thug, Carti, Quavo, [ASAP] Rocky, Nast, Eminem. I think it’s just the nature of the sport of rap. Everybody wanna be [No. 1], so it’s hard to deal with [the] fact: that that’s me and there’s only one Ye God on Earth.”

Ye has had a documented history with controversial posts on the app formerly known as Twitter. Now that he has Elon Musk on his side, he is seemingly much more comfortable saying whatever he wants without the fear of reprecussions even if it is at the expense of his shrinking base of long-time supporters. Artists like Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator have recently unfollowed the Grammy winning musician on social media.

There is no clear indication what the goal was for Ye during his newest slew of tweets. Saturday morning (Feb. 8), his frequent collaborator Ty Dolla Sign shared a new track titled “Wheels Fall Off,” boasting a new verse from the outspoken rap superstar.

Press play on the new single below!